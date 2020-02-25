NGT directs Haryana to finalise policy for roadside eateries in Murthal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed Haryana government to finalise the policy by March 31 as per suggestion given by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in operating the roadside eateries and restaurants at Murthal in the state. The NGT also directed that apart from framing policy, the state may also take remedial enforcement measures in the light of the acts emerging in the CPCB report by way of a special drive within two months from today and furnish a status of compliance.

The CPCB in a report told the NGT that restaurants and roadside eateries at Murthal were operating without approval from the state pollution control board. The report also said that they are extracting groundwater without permission. The CPCB said that during the inspection, serious deficiencies were found including unscientific handling of liquid and solid waste, and cooking oil.

The CPCB has suggested that the state pollution control boards ensure that these roadside eateries and restaurants should obtain the necessary permission from the boards as per the state policy and to ensure necessary infrastructure with respect to collection and treatment of sewage and solid waste. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.