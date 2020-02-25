Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukhbir flays Punjab govt for its 'mismanaged' policies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ferozepur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:15 IST
Sukhbir flays Punjab govt for its 'mismanaged' policies

Ferozepur, Feb 25 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the "evil intentions" of the Congress government in Punjab were pushing the state behind as it had halted development despite collecting thousands of crores as annual revenue in the form of GST and other taxes. Addressing a gathering at the protest rally of SAD against the Congress government's alleged anti-people policies as well as U-turn on all poll promises, the SAD president said the "government coffers never became empty".

"Mismanagement and ill-conceived policies of the Amarinder government are reasons behind the current economic mess in the state", he said. The government collected around Rs 25,000 crore in GST taxes, around Rs 5,000 crore from power tariffs, Rs 7,000 crore from liquor and Rs 5,000 crore from land revenues, he claimed, adding that even after making manifold increases in all taxes, the Congress government was refusing to give any welfare benefits to the downtrodden.

Badal said only one and a half years were left of this "inefficient government" and it had annoyed the Punjabis with its "fake" promises and "deceptive" policies to such an extent that the Congress would never come to power for the next 20 years. "After coming into power, the SAD-BJP government will roll back all anti-people anti-Punjab decisions of this government and start a new era of development, welfare and prosperity in the state," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New policy to transform education sector: HRD minister

The new educational policy proposed by the Centre will transform the sector and help thecountry become the Vishwa Guru of the world, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said onTuesday. The proposed educational policy ...

Prevented Karnataka from discussing Mekedatu issue in CWMA meeting: TN

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday claimed that it prevented Karnataka from discussing the contentious Mekedatu reservoir issue at the Cauvery Water Management Authority CWMA meeting held here. Besides the representatives of Tamil Nadu an...

Police conduct flag march in Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas as fresh violence erupts

The police conducted flag march in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas on Tuesday after the areas witnessed arson and stone pelting. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura. The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were str...

Sebi puts in place tighter norms to prevent client securities' misuse

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday banned transfer of clients securities to demat accounts of trading and clearing members, as part of efforts to prevent misuse of such securities. The new framework has been devised after extensive consultat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020