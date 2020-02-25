Jamiat appeals for peace; seeks govt action against Mishra

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday appealed for peace and urged the government to take action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting violence in northeast Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani also called on Muslims to be courageous in these difficult times and stay safe.

"I would like to appeal for peace. I would like to say to all Muslims that they should be courageous in these difficult times and stay safe. They should maintain peace and harmony in their areas," he said in a statement. "They should behave well with non-Muslims in their areas. They should not feel dejected," he said.

Madani blamed Mishra for making provocative remarks and said violence was the result of such comments. "It is sad that this is happening inside the country's capital and there is nobody to stop him (Mishra), and put him behind bars for his statement," he said.

"The government and the country's image is being spoiled. We would like to urge the government to take action against people like Mishra and put them in jail," the Jamiat chief said. He also called on the police to act against perpetrators of violence and do their job with honesty.

Fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi on Tuesday, killing six more people and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

