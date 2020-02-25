Minister inaugurates new building of groundwater research body

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday inaugurated the newly

constructed building of a national groundwater research institute in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of

Chhattisgarh near here. Shekhawat inaugurated the building of the Rajiv Gandhi

National Ground Water Training and Research Institute, an official statement said.

The institute, belonging to the Central Ground Water Board, has been discharging its services, particularly those

related to groundwater training, for the past several years, it said.

The institute has so far organised around 1,180 programmes on groundwater and imparted training to 80,600

professionals, including scientists, representatives of non- government organisations and villagers, the release said.

Raipur Lok Sabha MP Sunil Soni, officials of central and state governments besides college students were present on

the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

