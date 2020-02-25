Firing over old enmity on Jammu city outskirts: 1 killed, sarpanch injured

One person was killed and two others, including a sarpanch, were injured in firing by some people in connection with an old enmity on outskirts of the Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday. On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the assailants barged into a house and fired at sarpanch Dalbir Singh and his family in Rakh-Burn area in Garota. Singh, his sister Geeta, and their relative identified as Kashmir Singh were injured, the officials said.

Kashmir Singh succumbed to injuries, they said, adding the two others were hospitalised. Kashmir Singh had come to her aunt's home for an overnight stay, they said.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, the officials said. Some people have been detained in connection with the case, they said. Naseeb Singh, a relative of Dalbir Singh, told reporters at the hospital that there was some old enmity over which a group fired shots at them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.