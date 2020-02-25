Delhi violence: Fire dept received 70 calls today

A firefighter was injured as the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday attended to 70 calls from violence-hit northeast Delhi, an official said. The department received fire-related calls from 8 am-8 pm. A firefighter was injured due to stone-pelting while five fire tenders were damaged, according to the official.

On Monday, the department had received 45 calls and in attending to those, a fire tender was pelted with stones, while another was torched by protesters. Three firefighters had sustained injuries during violence on Monday. PTI AMP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

