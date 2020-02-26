NSA Doval holds meeting with DCP North-East to review security situation in Delhi

In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation. Doval arrived at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office North East to conduct a meeting and review the security situation in the city.

Along with DCP North-East, senior police officers, including newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava, were present at the meeting. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.

It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours and according to sources the meeting that began at around 7 pm lasted till 10 pm. The Home Minister appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release.

He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could result in a flare-up of the situation. Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha informed that the protesters have left the Jafrabad metro station and Maujpur chowk is clear as well, and that the situation is under control.

At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

