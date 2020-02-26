Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari visit Delhi violence injured at GTB Hospital

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here to review the condition of people injured in violence in parts of North-East Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 04:53 IST
Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari visit Delhi violence injured at GTB Hospital
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took stock of patients admitted in GTB Hospital in wake of Delhi violence. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here to review the condition of people injured in violence in parts of North-East Delhi. Speaking to media, Vardhan informed that 81 people were admitted to the hospital on Monday and 69 on Tuesday. While a few of them have been discharged after treatment, others are being treated for their injuries.

"On Monday, 81 patients arrived here and 69 on Tuesday. 13 deaths have occurred. Doctors told either they have been brought dead or in a critical condition. 30 to 40 per cent have gone back after receiving treatment. "I visited different departments as people have suffered injuries in different parts of the body. Some have them on the chest while some on the abdomen. You can say their condition is critical but doctors are trying their best. Preliminary treatments have been done. Some patients also underwent operations," Vardhan said.

Terming it an "unfortunate incident", Vardhan said he will "pray for the speedy recovery for all patients and appeal to everyone in society not to believe in rumours and maintain peace." Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari termed the Delhi violence as "very painful" and urged people to maintain peace and help the government in resolving the "dreadful situation".

In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation and visited violence-hit areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.

The Home Minister urged political parties leaders to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release. He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could result in a flare-up of the situation.

At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the clashes between pro-CAA and anti CAA protestors that have been raging in North-East Delhi for the past three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the new coronavirus epidemic. Flights from Canada to the two cities had been temporar...

US Domestic News Roundup: Judge seems skeptical giving Stone new trial; AG Barr names new chief for troubled prison system and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Judge seems skeptical toward giving Trump adviser Stone a new trialA U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by Roger Stones lawyers to win a new trial for President D...

Dentsu shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Incs shares fell 2 in morning trading on Wednesday, with Japans largest ad agency seen as a proxy for the chances of the Olympic Games in Tokyo being cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.The spreading virus has roiled glob...

Sports News Roundup: Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional LA tribute and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this years Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sports Triple Cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020