Delhi violence: HC tells police to ensure safe passage, treatment of injured

In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this. The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them.

The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2.15 pm. The Bench said the order be communicated to the medical superintendents of the Guru Tegh Bahadur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospitals in Delhi.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi had claimed at least 13 lives till Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.