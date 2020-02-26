Uttarakhand govt increases wheat procurement price to Rs 1,925 per quintal

The Uttarakhand government will purchase wheat from farmers at the rate of Rs 1925 per quintal for the Rabi procurement season 2020-21, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

"In government's effort to provide maximum value to the farmers' produce and give better them better facilities, the support price of wheat has been increased," said Rawat.

The increase in the support price of wheat has been by Rs 65 per quintal for the Rabi procurement season 2020-21 over the last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

