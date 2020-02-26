Demanding action against violence, Jamia students protest outside CM's residence
The students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to demand his action against the communal violence in northeast Delhi. The call to gherao the chief minister's residence post midnight was given by Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students and alumni from the varsity.
The students said they were allegedly detained and taken to Civil Lines police station. They also accused the police of using water cannon and force against them. Police confirmed that they used water cannons to disperse the protesting students.
The varsity students were also joined by a group of Delhi University students. A total of 41 students, including eight students of a Delhi University college were detained and taken to Civil Lines police station.
Many of them have been released while others are in the process of being released. Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 17 lives so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Civil Lines
- Delhi University
ALSO READ
Delhi election: Counting of votes begins
Counting of postal ballots underway, first trends to emerge around 9 am for Delhi elections
Delhi Assembly Speaker and AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel trailing from Shahdara by 1,303 votes
AAP's Saurabh Bhardhwaj confident of winning Delhi elections
Delhi Election Results 2020: Initial trends suggest AAP crosses halfway mark, Cong yet to open account