Northeast Delhi violence: Situation 'alarming'; Army should be called in, says Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as police is unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi. The chief minister said the situation has become "alarming", adding that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. "Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Army
- Amit Shah
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency by 4,387 votes
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on course to register thumping victory in Delhi polls
Ker CM greets Arvind Kejriwal, AAP for Delhi poll victory
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP heads for stupendous victory in Delhi polls
Arvind Kejriwal says new 'politics of work' has taken birth in Delhi, calls AAP win victory for entire India.