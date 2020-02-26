Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kambala jockey may wear spikes at Sports Authority of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:04 IST
Kambala jockey may wear spikes at Sports Authority of India

Kambala racer Srinivas Gowda, who shot into the limelight covering 100 metres in 9.55 seconds at

a traditional sporting event held at Aikala near Moodbidri, is likely to train at Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in

Bengaluru. Officials of SAI, led by south India director Ajay Kumar

Behl who witnessed the Anna-Thamma Kambala held at Paivalike in Kerala's Kasaragod district recently, held talks with Gowda

and invited him to attend training in Bengaluru. SAI athletic coaches Kurien P Mathew and Harish were

present during the discussion, Kambala academy convener Gunapal Kadamba said.

Since Gowda does not possess any knowledge about tracks and athletics, the academy would provide him preliminary

training to run on the tracks in spikes at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri and Mangala stadium in the city, he said.

Gowda, now called the 'Usain Bolt of Kambala,' was first invited by Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijju for training at

SAI after coming to know about his feat through the media. Though Gowda was initially reluctant as he knew the

difference between running in marshy fields and on tracks, he later agreed to give it a try.

Gowda is likely to join SAI at Bengaluru in April after the current Kambala season is over.

He has so far won a record 39 medals during the current season.

Kadamba said the Kambala season would end on March 7 after which Gowda's trip to Bengaluru will be decided.

He needs some rest after the season and SAI has been apprised of it.

Kambala academy trainer Vasanth Jogi, a national athletic trainer, will provide initial training to Gowda, he said.

Gowda is a construction worker at Moodbidri, who has earned stardom in the Kambala fields in the last few years.

He runs barefoot in Kambala races and had never used a spike shoe before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi; there is conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi .

Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi there is a conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

A conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating an atmosphere of fear Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Delhi CM must be visible in affected areas and in constant communication with people: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Delhi CM must be visible in affected areas and in constant communication with people Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Worried Chinese turn to online doctor consultations amid coronavirus outbreak

Spooked by a sneeze or a cough, Chinese consumers are turning to online consultations in droves for advice about possible coronavirus symptoms - a boon for a fledgling industry that has struggled to win over customers.Due to the epidemic, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020