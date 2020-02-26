24 killed after bus plunges into river in Bundi

As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in the Lakheri area here on Wednesday. Five people are injured and have been referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 24 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to all injured," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted. Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

