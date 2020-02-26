STF jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in C'garh

A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was on Wednesday injured in an encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The gun-battle took place around 9 am when a team of STF was out on an area domination operation in the forest of Chhotedongar police station area, located around 350 kms from the state capital Raipur, a police official told PTI. Acting on a tip-off, the patrolling team had launched the operation from its Kademeta camp towards Becha village, he said. When the security forces were advancing through the forest, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides. However, the ultras fled from the spot after a brief gun-battle, he added. "Constable Sanjay Bada sustained bullet injuries in his leg in the gunfight," he added. The injured was being airlifted to Raipur for treatment, the official said, adding that a search was underway in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.