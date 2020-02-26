Chargesheet filed in rape, murder of minor in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police have filed a chargesheet in a case in which a 35-year-old man allegedly raped her minor sister, who later succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place seven days ago.

The case pertains to Faizullaganj village of Madiyaon Police Station area in Lucknow. The police had arrested the accused within 12 hours of the incident. On the pretext of feeding the girl, the accused had taken the victim to an unidentified location and allegedly raped her.

The girl had died on February 17 during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

