What good are exams if life is in danger? ask class 10, 12 students in fear due to Delhi violence

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-02-2020 15:54 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 15:54 IST
What good are exams if life is in danger? Who can study in such a fearful atmosphere? These are some questions hovering in the minds of students as tension persists in various areas of Delhi due to violent clashes at a time they are due to appear for the board examination. Schools in northeast Delhi continued to be closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the death toll in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 20.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police is "unable to control it". So far, 189 people have been reported to be injured in clashes in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.

"Board exams are so important for any student. We are asked to remain focused two years in advance and here literally everything is on fire right during the exam period. How can one study in such a fearful atmosphere," said Muskan Sharma, who is appearing for class 12 board examination. Sharma is a resident of Maujpur in northeast Delhi, which has been the epicentre of the violence since Saturday.

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Chand Bagh, said, "I have English exam tomorrow. I don't know yet whether it will be postponed or not. This kind of uncertainty and fearful vibes are so unhealthy. The thought that it is happening right around my house's corner leaves me in fear whenever there is a knock on the door." The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed the board exams for class 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in violence-affected northeast Delhi. The exam was postponed at a total of 86 centres, including seven in east Delhi.

While class 10 students had English exam, class 12 students had optional examination, including Web Application and Media. "What good are exams if life is in danger? And is the danger only to students? Not to teachers, invigilators and other people involved in conducting the exams? I wish if authorities can think about it and do some timely intervention in rescheduling the exams," said another student from Chand Bagh who did not wish to be identified.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10 to 15 days and not on piecemeal basis. Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and therefore, the CBSE needs to take a call for the next 10 to 15 days.

"The situation there (northeast Delhi) is only getting worse. There have been more deaths. You should give time for the situation to settle down." "You cannot decide only for tomorrow or day after. Take a call for the next 10-15 days. The children need to know. They cannot wait each day for the next day" the court said and asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan.

"Look at all alternatives, especially with regard to class 12," the court added. The board informed the court that for exams scheduled for Thursday it will take a call in the evening.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law had escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

