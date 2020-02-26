Left Menu
IAF's C-17 Globemaster leaves for rescue mission to Wuhan

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force has left for a medical mission to rescue Indian citizens, residents of friendly neighbouring countries and also to deliver about 15 tonnes of medical equipment to China's Wuhan, which has been reeling under novel coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday.

Indian Air Force team before leaving for Wuhan medical mission in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force has left for a medical mission to rescue Indian citizens, residents of friendly neighbouring countries and also to deliver about 15 tonnes of medical equipment to China's Wuhan, which has been reeling under novel coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, Group Captain AK Patnaik said: "The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force is presently on a medical mission to Wuhan, China. We are carrying about 15 tonnes of medical equipment. On our way back, we shall be carrying Indians and citizens of friendly neighbourhood countries."

The flight is scheduled to return tomorrow. The Central government has flown similar rescue missions from China a few weeks ago rescuing hundreds of Indian and foreign nationals. Wuhan in China has been reported as the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, that has caused the deaths of over 2700 people. The virus was first detected in Hubei, China and has now spread to many parts of the globe. (ANI)

