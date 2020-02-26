MP: Railways identifies 25 overbridges for repairs

The West Central Railway (WCR) has identified 25 foot overbridges (FOBs) in three of

its divisions that need repairs, a senior officer said. The move has come after eight persons were when a slab

of a ramp connecting the FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on February 13.

At least 25 FOBs that have minor deficiencies have been identified in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota divisions, WCR's

general manager S K Singh said. A time-bound action plan has been prepared to repair

these FOBs and the work will be completed soon, he said. New FOBs are sanctioned for certain stations of the

WCR in keeping with the public's requirements, he added.

