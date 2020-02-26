Maha: Lady doctor commits suicide

A 28-year-old doctor of a cancer hospital allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's

Aurangabad city, police said on Wednesday. Shahdab Shirin Mohammed Akef hanged herself from the

window of her home in Times Colony area on Tuesday night, inspector Sainath Gite said.

The victim's family rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Akef, who was supposed to get married next month, did not leave behind a suicide note, he said, adding that further

probe is underway.

