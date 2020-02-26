Left Menu
Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in Punjab: Amarinder Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:30 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his government will not allow anyone to disturb the state's hard-earned peace. In his concluding remarks during the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the budget session here, Singh said he will deal with Pakistan-based terrorists and gangsters seeking to create trouble in the state with an iron hand.

"We have not and shall not allow the hard-earned peace of the state to be disturbed in any manner," he said, adding maintaining law and order has always been a priority of his government. Singh said the nefarious designs of elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state will be thwarted.

He said the government had worked hard to protect every section of the society, including minorities, weaker sections and women, by ensuring all-round peace, without which there could be no investment or industrial development. "Nobody wants to invest in a place where there is no peace," Singh said.

Punjab has emerged as the preferred destination for investment as a result of the prevailing peaceful environment, he added. Since 2017, the Punjab Police has neutralized 2,378 gangsters, seized 1,349 firearms, recovered 614 looted vehicles and busted about 32 terrorist modules in the state, the chief minister said.

He said the reservation policy, including reservation in promotions, will continue in the state. Allaying apprehensions expressed on this count by some members in the Punjab Assembly, the chief minister said he did not understand why the issue was being raked up again and again by the opposition when he had made it clear that the reservation policy would remain.

Singh also said the work on implementing the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission was in progress. The commission's report will be implemented soon, hopefully this year itself, he said.

The government is committed to the welfare of its employees who have been working with dedication to make the various policies and programmes a success, Singh said.

