Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief material to China expression of India's solidarity with Chinese people: Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:37 IST
Relief material to China expression of India's solidarity with Chinese people: Jaishankar

An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of medical supplies for coronavirus-affected people in China landed in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the consignment of relief material as a strong expression of India's solidarity with the Chinese people in their "difficult time".

"Consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief for #COVID19 lands in Wuhan. Strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time. Thank you @IAF_MCC and @EOIBeijing for your efforts," he tweeted. China has been reeling under coronavirus outbreak with the death toll due to it climbing to 2,715 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 78,064.

The C-17 military aircraft will bring back over 80 Indians and around 40 citizens from neighbouring countries, government sources said. In a statement, the IAF said the C-17 Globemaster III will bring back 120 personnel and "five children in arms" from Wuhan.

"The passengers for the return leg will mainly comprise Indian citizens and citizens from friendly foreign countries. It is likely to return during early morning hours on Feb 27 to Air Force Station, Palam," it said. Last week, India accused China of deliberately delaying permission to send the aircraft while allowing other countries to operate flight from Wuhan to evacuate their citizens. China had rejected India's charges.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the medical supplies will help augment China's efforts to control the outbreak of coronavirus infection which was declared as a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. It said the aircraft carried around 15 tonnes of medical supplies comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment.

"The assistance being sent today is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year," the MEA said in a statement. It said the assistance has been provided in the wake the coronavirus outbreak in China and a request by the country to provide supplies such as masks and medical equipment.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed India's solidarity with the people and government of China and also offered assistance in this "hour of need as a gift". "The IAF flight will also bring back some Indian and foreign nationals from some of our neighbouring countries who have sought assistance in travelling to India in keeping with Prime Minister Modi's neighbourhood first policy," the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for a government resolution honoring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena, calling it laachar hel...

UPDATE 1-EU's Barnier rules out Canada-type trade deal for Brexit Britain

The United Kingdom cannot have a trade deal akin to the one Canada enjoys with the European Union, the blocs Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday as the two sides gear up for fraught talks on a new relationship after Britains departure.The n...

Delhi violence: US Embassy asks nationals to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests are on

In the wake of the violence in Delhi, the US on Wednesday issued an advisory asking its citizens to exercise caution, keep a low profile and avoid all areas where demonstrations are taking place. The US Embassy in India issued a security al...

Bankers not to be hauled up for genuine commercial decisions: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured bankers that they will not be hauled up for genuine commercial decisions even if the call goes wrong due to business reasons. She, however, added that the decision taken with malafide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020