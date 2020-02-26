Guj: Rs 900 p.m. for farmers who switch to `cow-based'' farming

The Gujarat government would provide an assistance of Rs 900 per month to farmers who switch to "cow-based organic farming", it said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nitin Patel while presenting a Rs 2,17,287 crore budget for 2020-21. The government intends to cover around 50,000 farmers under the scheme, he said. "In recent times, demand for natural farm products has increased because of the damage caused by excessive use of insecticides and fertilizers.

To encourage cow-based organic farming, we are launching this scheme with a budget outlay of Rs 50 crore," Patel said. "A farmer shifting to such farming methods will be given an assistance of Rs 900 per month, that is, Rs 10,800 per year to rear cows," the finance minister said. "To avail of the scheme, farmers will be required to use cow dung-based manure and Jivamrut (a liquid fertilizer made from cow urine). It will not only help in improving the fertility of the soil, but also give us organic grains and vegetables. It would also give us a chance to serve cows," said Patel.

He also announced `Mukhya Mantri Crop Storage Scheme', aimed at preventing crop loss due to unseasonal or excessive rain, cyclones, pests, and other such reasons. It provides for payment of Rs 30,000 to farmers for the construction of storage facilities on farms.

No `Non- Agricultural' (NA) use clearance would be needed for constructing such warehouses. The budget makes a provision of Rs 300 crore for this scheme, Patel said.

