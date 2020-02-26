Maha: `Dawood''s aide'' held in Palghar district

An associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in Maharashtra's

Palghar district, the police said on Wednesday. Akhtar Kasamali Merchant (56) was arrested from

Nalasopara area on Tuesday, an official said. Inspector Mansing Patil of the Anti-Terrorist Squad

(ATS) said that Merchant was associated with Dawood Ibrahim. Later he set up his own gang and was wanted for

several offences including extortion and kidnapping in Thane and Vasai-Virar belt, Patil said.

A case under IPC sections 364(A) (kidnapping for ransom) and 384 (extortion) and provisions of the Arms Act was

registered against Merchant at Naya Nagar police station in Thane district in 2018.

He was on the run since then, and was suspected to have fled to Nepal and Bangladesh, Patil said.

Recently Merchant returned to Mumbai. After receiving a tip-off that he was back in Nalasopara area, a trap was laid

and he was nabbed near Civic Centre Chowk on Tuesday, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.