Fresh warning of rain, snowfall in Himachal

The meteorological department has issued fresh warning of rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. Shimla Met centre has forecast rain and snowfall for middle and high hills of the state from Thursday to March 3. It predicted thundershowers for plains and low hills from Friday to March 1 and on March 3.

The Met department also issued a yellow warning for Friday and an orange warning for Saturday. The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings and indicates the possibility of severe weather. Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said moderate rain, snowfall at scattered places and heavy snowfall at isolated places is likely in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur district on Saturday.

Moderate rain and snowfall may cause disruption in smooth flow of traffic at some places especially in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla and Kinnaur districts, he added. Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state on Wednesday was recorded in Una at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at minus 10 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

