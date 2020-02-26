Woman falls from crowded local train, injured

A woman passenger was injured after falling from a crowded suburban train between Kalva and

Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday, a Railway Police official said.

Kalavati Yadav (40), resident of Mumbra, was found lying injured between Kalva and Mumbra stations around 8 pm,

he said. Constables at the Mumbra station took her to the Thane

civil hospital, he said, adding that later Yadav's husband shifted her to Sion Hospital in Mumbai where she was

undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.