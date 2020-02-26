Woman falls from crowded local train, injured
A woman passenger was injured after falling from a crowded suburban train between Kalva and
Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday, a Railway Police official said.
Kalavati Yadav (40), resident of Mumbra, was found lying injured between Kalva and Mumbra stations around 8 pm,
he said. Constables at the Mumbra station took her to the Thane
civil hospital, he said, adding that later Yadav's husband shifted her to Sion Hospital in Mumbai where she was
undergoing treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbra
- Sion Hospital
- Thane district
- Railway Police
- Mumbai