Bill similar to Disha Act to be tabled in ongoing Assembly session: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that a bill similar to Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act -- that provides for harsher punishments to those guilty of heinous crimes against women -- will be tabled in the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly. The minister said that under the proposed law, the whole trial of rape cases will be completed in 21 days and there would be provision for stricter punishment including death penalty.

While replying to a question raised by Opposition over women security, Deshmukh said, "Last week, we visited Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act. A Committee has been formed to constitute law on the lines of the Disha Act. We are in the process of studying it. The committee will submit a draft." "Later, it will be discussed in the cabinet and then in the Assembly. A bill will be tabled in the Assembly in the ongoing budget session. We are trying to form the Act by the end of the session," he added.

"Under this law, the conviction of the rape accused will be faster. If sufficient evidence is available against the accused, then the whole trial of the case will be completed in 21 days. This law will also have stringent punishment like the death penalty to the accused," NCP MP Supriya Sule welcomed the move of the stationed and said providing security to the women is the topmost priority of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

The Disha Act 2019, allowing stringent punishment for crimes committed against women and enables death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days. (ANI)

