Left Menu
Development News Edition

Took him to hospital on bike; used 'tilak' on forehead to survive: Son who lost father in violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:24 IST
Took him to hospital on bike; used 'tilak' on forehead to survive: Son who lost father in violence

A grieving Mohammed Sahil waited anxiously at the GTB Hospital on Wednesday to collect the body of his father who suffered a fatal gun shot injury during the violence in northeast Delhi. Sahil, 26, a resident of north Gonda area, says his father, Parvez Alam (50), ran a garage and was trying to pacify people from both communities to not engage in violence.

"As he stood near the door of our home last night, a bulled hit him in the back, and he collapsed. We ran after we saw him on the ground," the weeping son recalled. But, that was only the beginning of horror, says Sahil, who assisted his father in running the garage.

"We called 100 number for police but got no response, we tried emergency ambulance number, but again in vain. We then tried to reach out to police, but they did not help us," Sahil alleged. The northeast Delhi resident said, he then requested a friend to "lend me his scooty" to travel to the GTB Hospital, about 5-6 km from his residence.

"But, mobs were running amok in the streets, and my friend who accompanied me daubed a 'tilak' on my forehead so we could escape the fury of the crowd. We were fearing for our lives, and my father was bleeding profusely," the son recalled. Sahil and his friend, who did not wish to be named, stood at the GTB Hospital, with blood stain on their clothes.

He died at the hospital after suffering profuse bleeding, Sahil said. "We carried him (Parvez) on the scooty to hospital. And, this is the national capital, not a backward village. What is happening to our country? Hindus and Muslims have lived in peace in my neighbourhood, but politicians provoked people with inflammatory speeches, and it happened just before the violence too, not to mention during election campaigning," he rued.

At least 24 fatalities have been reported in the violence over the last few days, 22 at GTB Hospital and two at LNJP Hospital. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence in various parts of northeast Delhi in the last few days.

GTB Hospital authorities said, post-mortem is being conducted and family members would be handed over the bodies after due formalities. Of the 22 deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, at least nine have died of gun shot injuries, Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar said.

"People are fighting over religion and discriminating between a Hindu and a Muslim, and some of them label us as 'Pakistanis'. I was born on this soil and die here. It is my motherland too," an overwhelmed Sahil said. Asked where would he bury his father, he said, "We are just waiting to get 'walid sahab's' (father's) body, then we will take it to Muzaffarnagar," he said.

"My father was born in Muzaffarnagar and migrated to Delhi. We had our garage initially in Civil Lines and then moved to Wazirabad. People knew my father, Hindus and Muslims, he always stood for social harmony," he said. "But, all he got in return from society was a bullet in his back," Sahil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street leads stocks higher, oil falls as virus concerns linger

Gains on Wall Street led stocks across the globe higher on Wednesday, a rebound from a sharp selloff linked to coronavirus worries, but other financial markets felt nagging pressure from concerns over how the disease will affect the global ...

"What's making you scared? You're not dead in the fire": Residents allege police apathy

Residents of Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi shared horrific accounts of how their homes and shops were torched in the communal violence while they kept calling the police control room, where they were allegedly snubbed by officials. Distraug...

Eunuch shot at outside Gurgaon Court

A eunuch was shot at outside Gurgaon court by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Wednesday, police said. Meenu suffered 5 gunshot injuries on face, chest and back side of the body, they said.The victim was rushed to Medanta h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020