Cop kicks deceased's father in Telangana's Sangareddy, probe ordered

  • Sangareddy (Telangana)
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:08 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:08 IST
Visual from the hospital in Sangareddy, Telangana.. Image Credit: ANI

A departmental probe was ordered oN Wednesday against a police constable for allegedly kicking the father of a student, who had committed suicide. The 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after the college management didn't allow her to go to her parents.

"We have received a complaint from a person stating that his 16-year-old daughter who was in intermediate in Narayana Junior College in Patancheru has committed suicide on February 24. She was ill but the college management didn't allow her to go to her parents," Medak Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti said. "The deceased's body was being shifted to Patancheru government hospital for PME today morning by police. Meanwhile, the deceased's father obstructed the way and tried to take the body to the college management for protest," she said.

"Bhanoor Police Constable Sridhar kicked the deceased's father in the process of shifting the dead body. The constable has been attached to Sangareddy district headquarters and a departmental probe has been ordered against him," the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

