Tiger Hill in Darjeeling receives snowfall
Tiger Hill in Darjeeling received snowfall on Wednesday.
The sudden snowfall took everyone by surprise.
The snowfall during the end of winter is a rarity in Darjeeling -- the last late winter snowfall in the hill town was recorded on February 14, 2007. (ANI)
