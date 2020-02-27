Tiger Hill in Darjeeling receives snowfall

Tiger Hill in Darjeeling received snowfall on Wednesday.

The sudden snowfall took everyone by surprise.

The snowfall during the end of winter is a rarity in Darjeeling -- the last late winter snowfall in the hill town was recorded on February 14, 2007. (ANI)

