Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Delhi's air quality was recorded 'very poor' and 'poor' at several places on Thursday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Air Quality Index (AQI) in Rohini and ITO was recorded at 320 and 301, both in the 'very poor' category while AQI in RK Puram was recorded at 242, which comes under 'poor' category.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 was 356 (very poor category) and 298 (poor category) respectively in Lodhi Road area whereas PM 2.5 and PM 10 was 303 (very poor category) and 207 (poor category) in Mathura Road, according to SAFAR. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe/hazardous'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.