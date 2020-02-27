NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Thursday, Feb 27:
NATIONAL
- President of Myanmar U Win Myint to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi at 12 pm
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address event being organised in memory of V D Savarkar at 2.30 pm
- Congress president Sonia Gandhi to lead protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan at 12 pm
- Congress press briefing at 10 am
NCR
- Stories related to Northeast Delhi violence
- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to speak at 'Education Summit 2020' at 10 am
- Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to interact with media at 1 pm
LEGAL
SUPREME COURT
- Hearing on mining matters
- Hearing on WhatsApp privacy issue
- Judgments and orders
HIGH COURTS
- PIL on govt bungalows occupied by former MPs, MLAs and retired bureaucrats
- Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra plea against flying ban on him by airlines
- Robert Vadra plea challenging money laundering against him
- Northeast Delhi violence case
TRIAL COURTS
- Najeeb disappearance case: In previous hearing, court had asked CBI to provide details and documents of closure report to Najeeb's mother
- Criminal defamation complaint by Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other BJP leaders for allegedly making false charges of corruption in government schools
NORTH
- BJP president J P Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh
- Assembly sessions in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh
SOUTH
- Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa's birthday celebrations
EAST
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference in Guwahati at 5 pm - Assembly sessions in Bihar and Odisha
WEST
- Maharashtra legislature session in Mumbai
- Marathi Bhasha Din events in Mumbai
- Gujarat Assembly session in Ahmedabad
- Chhattisgarh Assembly session in Raipur.
