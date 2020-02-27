NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Thursday, Feb 27:

NATIONAL

- President of Myanmar U Win Myint to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi at 12 pm

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address event being organised in memory of V D Savarkar at 2.30 pm

- Congress president Sonia Gandhi to lead protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan at 12 pm

- Congress press briefing at 10 am

NCR

- Stories related to Northeast Delhi violence

- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to speak at 'Education Summit 2020' at 10 am

- Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to interact with media at 1 pm

LEGAL

SUPREME COURT

- Hearing on mining matters

- Hearing on WhatsApp privacy issue

- Judgments and orders

HIGH COURTS

- PIL on govt bungalows occupied by former MPs, MLAs and retired bureaucrats

- Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra plea against flying ban on him by airlines

- Robert Vadra plea challenging money laundering against him

- Northeast Delhi violence case

TRIAL COURTS

- Najeeb disappearance case: In previous hearing, court had asked CBI to provide details and documents of closure report to Najeeb's mother

- Criminal defamation complaint by Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other BJP leaders for allegedly making false charges of corruption in government schools

NORTH

- BJP president J P Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh

- Assembly sessions in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh

SOUTH

- Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa's birthday celebrations

EAST

- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference in Guwahati at 5 pm - Assembly sessions in Bihar and Odisha

WEST

- Maharashtra legislature session in Mumbai

- Marathi Bhasha Din events in Mumbai

- Gujarat Assembly session in Ahmedabad

- Chhattisgarh Assembly session in Raipur.

