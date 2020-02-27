Sonia Gandhi-led Cong delegation meets Kovind over Delhi violence

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.

The total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law is now 34, according to senior officials.

