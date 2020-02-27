Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in West Bengal''s Nimta
The West Bengal CID has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in West Bengal's North 24
Parganas district and arrested two persons, a senior officer of the agency said on Thursday.
The illegal arms manufacturing unit was set up at a flat in Nimta area, he said.
Two fire arms have been seized during the raid, conducted by a joint team of CID along with Nimta police,
at the flat on Wednesday night, he said. "We had a tip-off that a customer was arriving there
to procure arms. Besides arresting him, we nabbed another person at the illegal arms factory," the officer said.
The CID has launched a search for others involved in making illegal weapons at the flat, he added.
