Bihar assembly passes resolution for caste-based Census in 2021

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly during the pre-lunch session.

Choudhary said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a proposal in the House on Tuesday for passing a resolution in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.