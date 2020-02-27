Bihar assembly passes resolution for caste-based Census in 2021
The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021.
Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly during the pre-lunch session.
Choudhary said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a proposal in the House on Tuesday for passing a resolution in this regard.
