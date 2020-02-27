2 killed as bus collides with jeep in UP's Maharajganj

Two people were killed and two more injured in a collision between a bus and a jeep in the Farenda area here on Thursday morning, police said. The bus was headed for Sonauli from Gorakhpur when the accident took place, they added.

Jeep driver Ravi Chaudhari (26) and passenger Rajmati Devi (45) were killed on the spot, the police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said, adding that the injured have been admitted to hospital.

