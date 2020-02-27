Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tyre burst caused Rajasthan accident which killed 24: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:34 IST
Tyre burst caused Rajasthan accident which killed 24: Minister

A tyre burst appeared to be cause of the bus accident that killed 24 people in Bundi district, the Rajasthan government told the state assembly on Thursday during a brief discussion which ended with an opposition walkout. A mini-bus carrying a wedding party had hurtled off a bridge on Kota-Dausa highway on Wednesday morning.

After making a statement on the accident, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal targeted the opposition BJP by asking under whose tenure the highway was built. As BJP members protested, Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order and directed the minister to end his statement. The BJP MLAs then walked out.

According to report from the relief management control room, the prima facie cause of the accident was a tyre burst, Dhariwal earlier said. However, the matter is being investigated, he added. A case against bus driver Shyam Singh, who also died in the accident, has been registered.

The documents recovered from the vehicle are being examined, the minister said in the statement. The vehicle had insurance and a temporary permit for a two-way trip from Kota to Sawai Madhopur, where the marriage party was headed. Its fitness certificate was valid till September 20.

Dhariwal said the state’s health and transport ministers went to Kota on Wednesday to offer their condolences to the families of the victims. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed Rs 40,000 for the injured. The state government will also bear the expenditure on the education up to the college level of the victim’s children.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government should run a campaign against vehicles running without valid permit and fitness certificates. He demanded that the compensation should be raised from Rs 2 lakh to 10 lakh.

Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the government should take care of the future of the children whose family members were killed. Thirteen people, including the driver, had died on the spot and 11 others succumbed to their injuries while on the way to a hospital in Lakheri town, police had said on Wednesday.

Five others were injured. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the mass cremation of 21 of the victims in Kota. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their grief over the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defense exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...

MP: Five held for possession of country-made arms

Five persons were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Khargone and Indore districts on Thursday for alleged possession of country-made weapons, police said With the arrests, the police have also unearthed a nexus involving illegal sale of cartrid...

Reflection of solidarity, friendship between 2 neighbours: Chinese envoy thanks India for coronavirus relief support

Expressing gratefulness over Indias medical assistance to Wuhan, the epicentre of deadly coronavirus outbreak, Chinas Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that the effort was a reflection of solidarity and friendship between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020