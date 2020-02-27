Two HC judges transferred
One judge each from the Bombay and the Karnataka high courts were transferred to other high courts, the Law Ministry has said
Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More of the Bombay High Court stands transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath of the Karnataka High Court has been transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court, according to separate notifications issued on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
