MP: Journalist Arvind Sharma no more

Veteran journalist and former Bhopal bureau chief of PTI Arvind Sharma died after prolonged illness at a private hospital here on Thursday, his family members said Sharma was 66.

His wife had passed away a few years ago Sharma retired from PTI in 2014.

Last rites will be performed in the evening, his family said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former chief ministers Digvijay Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and public relations minister P C Sharma expressed grief over the veteran journalist's death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

