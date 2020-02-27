Left Menu
New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm NEW DELHI DEL23 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Shops shut, eerie calm prevails in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi New Delhi; Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi, even as an eerie calm prevailed across the neighbourhoods in Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri and surrounding areas, with the death toll reaching 32 on Thursday. CHANDIGARH DES19 PB-ASSEMBLY-KARTARPUR Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims Chandigarh: Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. .

SITAPUR DES17 UP-AZAM-LD JAIL SP MP Azam Khan, wife, son shifted to Sitapur jail, Akhilesh meets them Sitapur (UP): A day after surrendering at a Rampur court and being remanded in judicial custody there, SP MP Azam Khan, his wife and son were on Thursday shifted to Sitapur jail, where party chief Akhilesh Yadav met them. NEW DELHI LGD9 DL-HC-KEJRIWAL Pleas in HC challenging election of CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy Manish Sisodia New Delhi: Two petitions have been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging election of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for allegedly violating poll campaign norms in the recent assembly elections in the national capital. .

JAIPUR DES13 RJ-ASSEMBLY-ACCIDENT Tyre burst caused Rajasthan accident which killed 24: Minister Jaipur: A tyre burst appeared to be cause of the bus accident that killed 24 people in Bundi district, the Rajasthan government told the state assembly on Thursday during a brief discussion which ended with an opposition walkout. SRINAGAR NRG3 JK-JAWAN-AVALANCHE Army jawan dies after falling into gorge in J-K Srinagar: An army jawan died after he fell into a deep gorge following an avalanche in Gurez sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, said the army on Thursday.. .

