Press Council advises media not to glorify Delhi violence

In the wake of the communal riots in Delhi, the Press Council of India has advised the media not to glorify violence and desist from publishing or telecasting pictures likely to cause revulsion The PCI also drew the media's attention towards the norms of journalistic conduct on covering of communal disputes and clashes.

"Press Council of India (PCI) advises the media not to glorify the violence and to desist from publishing/telecasting pictures likely to cause revulsion," the PCI said in a statement "News, views or comments relating to communal or religious disputes/clashes shall be published after proper verification of facts and presented with due caution and restraint in a manner which is conducive to the creation of an atmosphere congenial to communal harmony, amity and peace," the norms state.

"Journalists and columnists owe a very special responsibility to their country in promoting communal peace and amity," another norm highlighted by the PCI states "Their writings are not a mere reflection of their own feelings but help to large extent in moulding the feelings and sentiments of the society at large. It is therefore, of utmost importance that they use their pen with circumspection and restraint," it states..

