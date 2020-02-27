Delhi violence: LG Baijal asks special CP (vigilance) to meet families of victims

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked the special commissioner of police (vigilance) to meet the families of Delhi violence victims and ensure all possible assistance to them

An official said Baijal also asked senior officers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Health Department and district administration to assist Special Commissioner of Police (vigilance) Sundari Nanda during her visit.

