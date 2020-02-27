HC seeks response of Delhi Police on Tharoor's plea seeking to bring tweets of Sunanda on record

Delhi High court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on a petition filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor challenging a trial court's order dismissing his plea seeking to bring Sunanda Pushkar's tweets on record. A single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued the notice to the Delhi Police and listed the matter for hearing on March 18.

Senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Tharoor, sought to bring tweets of his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar before her death in 2014 on record. Tharoor, who is the sole accused in the case, had told the court that the Delhi Police was trying to selectively place reliance on some of Pushkar's tweets to claim the differences, which allegedly led her to commit suicide, whereas the tweets show her positive frame of mind and the fact that she was quite optimistic about her relationship with him.

Pushkar's account has been inactive since the year 2014. The former Union Minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the national capital on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of the IPC including for the abetment to suicide and cruelty. (ANI)

