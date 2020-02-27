Delhi violence toll climbs to 38

The toll in North-East Delhi violence rose to 38 on Thursday. Out of 38 people, 34 died at GTB Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police to investigate the violence in the North-East District. Around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi. (ANI)

