Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence toll climbs to 38

The toll in North-East Delhi violence rose to 38 on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:13 IST
Delhi violence toll climbs to 38
Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police to investigate the violence in the North-East District.. Image Credit: ANI

The toll in North-East Delhi violence rose to 38 on Thursday. Out of 38 people, 34 died at GTB Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police to investigate the violence in the North-East District. Around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Jinghan, Jeje called up for 18-day national football camp

Defender Sandeep Jinghan and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua on Thursday returned to the fold for the 18-day national football camp ahead of Indias FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Bhubaneswar Indias World Cup qualifier against Qatar ...

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Doha: government

Kabul, Feb 27 AFP An Afghan government delegation is going to Doha to make initial contacts with the Taliban, a senior official said Thursday, days before the signing of a historic deal in Qatar to withdraw US troops The accord would see th...

NIA denies reports of Pulwama accused getting bail

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday denied reports that a special court had granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed In a statement, the agency said the bail was grant...

Nigeria: Researchers Develop App to Address cattle rustling

Nigerian researchers have developed a software application solutions for cattle rustling. The app is designed to address the frequent deadly clashes between herders and host communities in the country.According to the researchers, the app i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020