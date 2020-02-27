Committee will be set up to enhance student's interest in science subjects, says Haryana Minister

Haryana Technical Education Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state government has decided to set up a committee in the Department of Science and Technology to enhance student's interest in science subjects. During the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly, he said that the support of the Education Department will also be taken.

Vij informed about the government's plan about the committee while replying to a question of whether any proposal is under consideration to open a polytechnic institute in Bhakli village of Kosli Assembly constituency. The minister also expressed concern about the number of seats of science subjects lying vacant in polytechnic and engineering colleges and said that it seems that the interest in science is decreasing among the students of Class 12.

Vij said that the department will not consider opening a new technical or engineering college as the seats allocated in the private engineering colleges and government-aided colleges also remain vacant. Moreover, he said that the government is ready to arrange special buses for engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes. (ANI)

