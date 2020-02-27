Maha: Village revenue official booked for graft

A local revenue official from Maharashtra's Latur district was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, police said on Thursday The Latur Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday nabbed Balaji Keshavrao Bhosale (37), a revenue official for Omerga- Hadga and Katejavalga village in Nilanga tehsil, an official said.

Bhosale had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from a villager who wanted to add the name of his wife and sister- in-law on documents of his ancestral farm land, he said The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the official said, adding that Nilanga police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988..

