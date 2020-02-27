Mizoram home minister regrets assault of 3 persons from

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Thursday expressed regret over the assault of three persons from outside the state on suspicion of them being child abductors The home minister informed the Assembly that two persons from Uttar Pradesh and a man from neighbouring Assam were beaten up in West Lungdar village in Mamit district on Tuesday night after rumours spread on the social media that they had attempted to abduct a 13-year-old boy from the area.

This was the first such incident of assault on people from outside Mizoram in the recent past He said the residents of West Lungdar and neighbouring villages in West Phaileng police station area caught hold of the three persons who were travelling in a car, thrashed them and set their vehicle on fire.

The home minister said that a police team, that reached the spot, could not prevent the assault as they were outnumbered and the incident happened before reinforcement could reach the area The police team, however, rescued the trio and brought them to Aizawl, where they were administered first aid and taken into custody, he said.

The home minister said cases were registered against both sides Lalchamliana said a preliminary probe has found that the three persons had arrived in the state on Monday and ventured to the villages to sell television sets..

