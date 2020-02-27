Left Menu
Delhi violence: Burnt vehicles and petrol tanks are all that remain in Bhajanpura fuel pump

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:46 IST
Charred vehicles and petrol tanks and a strong burning odour were all that remained at a fuel pump in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, which was set afire by rioters on Monday On Thursday, the petrol pump was the centre of attention as mediapersons went around talking to employees and hearing their ordeal.

On Monday, visuals of the petrol pump being set afire and plumes of smoke billowing from it went viral, in a way reflecting the mayhem unleashed during the northeast Delhi communal violence "I used to get Rs 15,000 working here and I am the only bread earner in my family. I do not know how will I fend for my children and my wife," said Mahendra Pal, who used to work at the petrol pump.

Pal was at the petrol pump when the horrific incident unfolded "Rioters from the other side of the road broke the railing between the road and and came charging towards the petrol pump. They were chanting slogans of 'Azaadi' and were carrying petrol bombs, sticks and weapons," Pal said.

At the time, when the rioters came, two-three women employees were also present and there were around 20 male employees "There was a ladder kept at the backside. We helped the women employees climb that ladder and jump to the other side from the 10-12 feet wall. They sustained injuries also but at least they survived the murderous attack," he said.

Another employee of the petrol pump, Luv Kush Upadhayay, said, he was not present when the incident happened but Pal had made a video call to him and he could see the violence "They have burnt vehicles and even attacked our owner with lathis. Our owner has a fractured hand. The loss must be running into crores as his car and our vehicles have been burnt," he said.

There were about 50-60 employees at the petrol pump and all of them have been rendered jobless, Upadhayay said. The violence in many parts of northeast Delhi has snuffed out at least 38 lives and injuries to over 200. Widespread arson has also resulted in gutting of scores of vehicles, houses, shops, some religious places, schools and other properties.

