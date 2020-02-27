Assistant town planner held while accepting bribe

An assistant town planner was arrested here on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for registration of conveyance deed of a housing society The accused official was identified as Manisha Rajeev Singh (47).

Along with her, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) also arrested one Mahesh Maruti Kattimani who was acting as a middleman, an ACB release said The complainant in the case, who was advising members of a housing society in the transfer (conveyance) of land in the society's name, alleged that he had submitted necessary documents to the Andheri registrar's office, but he was asked to meet Singh to get the work done.

Singh allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 for each of the 67 members of the society After the complainant approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Singh was arrested alongwith Kattimani while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000. Further probe was on..

