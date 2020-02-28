Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dream unfulfilled: Awaiting birth of great grandchild, 85-yr-old woman burnt to death

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 00:58 IST
Dream unfulfilled: Awaiting birth of great grandchild, 85-yr-old woman burnt to death

Eighty-five-year-old Akbari was waiting eagerly for the birth of her great grandchild. But her dream of seeing the baby was cut short by a rampaging mob that set her house at Gamri village near Delhi's Khajuri Khas on fire, suffocating her to death One of her seven children Salmani, an exporter of ready made garments, said that he had gone out to get milk on Tuesday.

"While returning, I got a call from my son that a mob has surrounded our home with petrol bombs and sticks in hands. My mother, wife and three kids were on the second floor. I told them over phone to rush to the terrace," he said According to locals, the mob set the ground floor, which served as a godown, ablaze and threw petrol bombs at the second and third floor. "Ten of my labourers were on the ground floor at the time of the incident. They too rushed to the terrace. My son later noticed that my mother was missing and he tried to get down. But by then, the whole house was full of smoke. By the time they climbed down the terrace, she had passed away," Salmani said.

For Salmani and his four brothers and three sisters, their mother was no less than a hero. Hailing from Chanduari village near Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Akbari had lost her husband 40 years back and toiled as a labourer to bring up her seven children "I have suffered losses more than one crore. The rioters also looted jewellery and cash worth Rs eight lakh. I had come to Delhi with only Rs. 250 and started this business from scratch. I have lost everything now, but mainly my mother," he said.

The family has been waiting to receive Akbari's body from GTB Hospital and at the same time Salmani's eldest son was at a private hospital where his wife has given birth to a girl. The bereaved family has called off all celebrations, but consoles themselves by thinking that Akbari was back in the form of the baby Their severely gutted house now poses a risk for the neighbourhood and fire service officials have warned that it has be brought down to avoid any accident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...

IMF mission to visit Argentina next week to continue debt talks -IMF spokesman

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires next week for talks with economy ministry officials about Argentinas economic program and debt strategy, an IMF spokesman confirmed on Thursday. Argentine officia...

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula Ones pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020